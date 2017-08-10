10 of the Most Romantic Songs Of All Time

Sometimes when you want to get romantic (or maybe even be naughty) with someone you care about, you need a soundtrack to help set the mood. Here are 10 of the most romantic songs ever created to help you create the perfect atmosphere for romance.

1. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)

Almost every song that comes out of D’Angelo’s mouth oozes sex. As soon as you put this song on (especially if you’re playing the video!), it comes with certain implications that are pretty clear. Ooh yeah.

2. Floetry – Say Yes

This is the perfect song when you’ve invited a guy over and you want to let him know that you’re ready to get down, but you aren’t quite bold enough to come out and say it. When he listens to the lyrics, he’ll catch the hint and “Say Yes.”

3. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” was the lover’s anthem back in the late 90s, thanks to that movie, Armageddon. Guys would turn this song on in the hopes to get on their lady’s good side and it worked!

4. Clairy Brown & The Banging Rackettes – Love Letter

While this isn’t nearly as smooth or seductive as some of the other songs on our list, but there’s something really catchy about this song. Just imagine the tempo with this song playing.

5. Diana Ross & Lionel Richie – Endless Love

You can never go wrong with a classic song performed by artists that many modern artists draw inspiration from. While this song may not want to make you get naked, it will make you want to take your love’s hand in yours and hold them tight.

6. Amy Winehouse – Will You Still Love Me

The music world lost a gem way too early with the loss of Amy Winehouse. Fortunately, her music lives on, both to inspire a new generation of artists, but also to give you all the best goosebumps.

7. Mariah Carey – Love Takes Time

Mariah Carey is known for power ballads and this is no different. This is a great song to play if you’ve just gotten into a fight with your partner and you want to let them know that you’re sorry and you’re tired of sleeping on the couch. Bring her some of her favorite flowers and you’ll be good. Trust us.

8. Toni Braxton – You’re Makin’ Me High

Just listen to the lyrics and you can clearly understand why this song is on our list. If you’re feeling flirtatious and your sweetheart isn’t around, send them this video on their phone and let them connect the dots. Chances are you won’t be alone for much longer—if they can help it.

9. Brian McKnight – Never Felt This Way

Fellas, it’s perfectly fine to bare your soul to your partner. When you play this song (or better yet, you sing it) for your love, they’ll know how much you care. Just be prepared and have some tissues nearby if your love is an emotional person.

10. Aaron Lewis – Tangled Up In You

Hey… Country music is the epitome of heartfelt romance songs. Staind front man, Aaron Lewis shows how versatile he really is with this tune. This is the perfect cuddling-in-front-of-a-bonfire song.