10 Slip Dresses you need and How to Wear them

If there’s one transseasonal piece that is so hot right now, it’s the slip dress. Whether it’s the classic silk number, lace trimmed, jersey, cotton, patterned or plain, it’s the cut that counts. As seen above on Rumi Neely from Fashion Toast, the slip dress has made quite a comeback in the last year or so, thanks in large part to its original poster girl, Kate Moss. Together with silk shirting brand Equipment, the partnership has lead to Kate Moss for Equipment, which includes several slip dress designs.

And then there are the likes of Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and the like that have helped bring the look back on to the style pages again after the original slip dress queens – Kate, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow – did it 20 years ago.

Whether it’s worn on the street or to a bar for a night out, this versatile look is easy to wear thanks to the simple fact that you can layer it over tshirts and shirts or under a big knit with tights and boots for winter, or as is in summer.

Slip Dress Inspiration:

Inspiration from stylish influencers around the world.

Which Slip Dresses should you buy:

Some of our favourite slip dresses online right now, from classic silk in varying lengths and colours to pretty prints.

Left to right: Emerson Thorpe Hallie Slip Dress, RAEY Ivory Deep-V silk slip dress, Equipment Anika silk-satin slip dress, Equipment Kate Moss Jessa Bias Slip Dress, Vince V Neck Slip Dress.

Left to right: Pull&Bear Lace Trim Cami Slip Dress, Privacy Please Grover Minidress, River Island Floral Slip Dress With Lace Trim, Free People Cassie Maxi Slipdress, ASTR Iris Midi Dress.

Shoes to wear with a slip dress:

Day Casual:

Layer it with a tshirt underneath, grab a denim jacket and a pair of classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers for a casual easy day look. If it’s too hot, a pair of flat strappy sandals like the Steve Madden Kapri Wraparound Lace Sandals pictured above.

Edgy:

Toughen up the slip dress look with a leather jacket and leather buckled booties like these Freye Ellen Short Buckle Boots.

Evening:

Team your silk slip dress with a pair of strappy sandals like these sexy Sergio Rossi Blink sandals and simple jewellery for a night out on the town. Less is more for a simple but sexy look.