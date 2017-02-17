Charcoal Face Masks We’re Obsessed With

I am obsessed with face masks. Specially anything that clears and minimizes pores, reduces oiliness and evens out skin tone. I have a whole drawer full of clay masks, sheet masks and now peel off masks thanks in large part to two recent trips to America where I spent way too much time in Sephora.

During my trip to LA last year, I over did the mask thing and came out of Sephora with 6 different masks – 3 sheet masks (Dr Jart, SK-II ad Boscia) and a trial pack of 3 Boscia Peel Off masks. I figured I had enough peels and acidic masks already, so why not try this charcoal trend that is going around the beauty world at the moment.

What are the benefits of activated charcoal?

Before you go to a fireplace and grab a chunk of charcoal and rub it all over your face, we should mention that you need activated charcoal because it’s been processed so that you’re not just rubbing soot on to your face. Activated charcoal powder is proven to adsorb thousands of times its own mass in harmful substances, which makes it a popular ingredient in facial masks.

Activated charcoal is a great ingredient in skincare products because it boasts beauty benefits for skin by drawing oil, dirt, bacteria and other micro-particles from clogged pores due to its adsorption powers. Thus helping you get flawless skin.

My 3 Favourite Charcoal Face Masks

First things first, I have been obsessed with Dr Jart products for forever, without even realising they were a Korean beauty brand. So it makes sense that I am obsessed with their Charcoal Sheet Mask (as well as their other sheet masks). The Dr Jart Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask three key ingredients are activated Korean charcoal, spearmint extract and arginine for amazing detoxification and pore-tightening results.

Combining the popular sheet mask trend with activated charcoal makes this one of the most must-try products in my book. My skin felt fresher and cleaner after use. Current not available in Sephora Australia, I picked this up from Sephora while in the US after rave reviews from a friend of mine and it needs to come to Australia ASAP.

Thanks to Facebook and videos of peel off black masks, I wanted to try it. Of course everyone including the Daiso with their $2.80 products has a black peel off mask. But Boscia’s Luminizing Black Peel Off Mask is one of the best out there, it’s like a pore strip but better thanks to the activated black charcoal which absorbs excess oil, minimizes the appearance of pores and lightly exfoliates your skin as well. The added ingredients of Vitamin C and other antioxidants helps reduce hyperpigmentation, minimizes large pores, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and combats excess oil while lifting away clogging impurities for radiant skin.

If you’re one of those people who carefully inspects a pore strip after you peel it off – I assure you inspecting the mask after use will be a lot more satisfying. Again this is a US Sephora only product, but fingers crossed it comes to Australia soon. In the meantime get a friend who’s US bound to get one for you.

Another day, another sheet mask. Did we mention we couldn’t resist anything charcoal or sheet mask related from Sephora? The Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel mask is a great alternative to the Dr Jart charcoal sheet mask. Made with bamboo charcoal, it does everything a charcoal sheet mask should do – reducing the appearance of pores as well helping to draw out blackheads and whiteheads. This two piece sheet mask is also naturally-deep cleaning and free from preservatives, artificial fragrance, color, ethanol alcohol, and gluten.

Other Charcoal Products to try:

Because 3 charcoal infused products are never enough, we have these 4 products