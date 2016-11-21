Treat Yourself, or your fashion friend

The holiday season is almost upon us so it’s time to think about two things – presents and parties. If you’re a fashion loving girl, then of course you want to have the latest pieces for party season or for your Christmas wishlists. Here’s some of our favourite picks to get you through the season.

The Party Dress

One of the hottest brands around is Self Portrait, founded by Malaysian-born Han Chong, the London based brand does subtle feminine and contemporary designs that has the girls on Instagram snapping up pieces so quickly that they sell out in all the online stores. I snapped up the Self Portrait Prairies dress from Farfetch for the upcoming party (and racing) season in Australia – a beautiful dress that reminds me of a peacock with the midnight-blue, teal and black guipure lace that’s highlighted by a beige lining. A pretty piece that makes for a beautiful party piece all year round.

The Must-Have Bag

Of course another hot brand hails from the United Kingdom, you may have heard of him, Jonathan Anderson, the Northern Irish designer behind the brand J.W. Anderson (and also Creative Director at Loewe). The J.W. Anderson Pierce bag has been seen all over Instagram thanks to its statement making design and gold-tone circular barbell piercing closure. Whether you get it in the smaller clutch size with the gold cross body strap or the bigger shoulder bag version, this beauty comes in a variety of colours that will appease any fashionista. Of course it makes a great Christmas present for that special someone or something to buy to treat yourself.

Accessories

Finish off your party outfit (or holiday wishlist) with a pair of designer shoes, because it is the season to be jolly and what makes girls happy? Amazing shoes. We snapped up these Stuart Weitzman’s in a recent shop and wear them with almost everything. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to finish off any look and your holiday season look is set. Our is by up and coming Aussie designer Amber Sceats.

Photos by Ashka Shen