What Is The Cost of Botox Anti-Wrinkle Injections?

Botox injections have long been known as an effective method to combat the physical signs of facial aging, particularly wrinkles and sagging skin. While there have been longstanding debates on its long-term effects, more and more women still opt to get it done. But is it really worth it? And what is its cost?

Before you head out and get yourself a Botox anti-wrinkle injection, better make sure you are well informed with this need-to-know information.

What Botox Anti-Wrinkle Injections Can Do for You

Medically speaking, Botox can be used for other health issues such as headaches and migraines, excessive sweating, and blepharospasm – the condition in which the eye twitches uncontrollably. However nowadays, Botox has become synonymous with cosmetic purposes, mainly to remove fine lines on the face in order to have a more youthful appearance.

The reason why Botox anti-wrinkle injections are highly sought after, especially by middle-aged women are because of how fast and instant the results are. In fact, even just one injection can produce visible effects, lessening wrinkles. What it does is basically reduce the dynamic wrinkles, which are the main ones you get when moving your face. Meaning, the next time you smile, you can have lesser “crow’s feet” on your eyes thanks to the injections.

When to Have Botox Anti-Wrinkle Injections

Women’s skin starts to visibly age during their twenties and it continues to progress well on in to their thirties and onwards. The majority age of women that get Botox fall in the range of forties to fifties, when facial lines are more visible and prominent. However, there have been reports that even women in their twenties have jumped on the bandwagon as a means to prevent wrinkling.

When should you actually have it done then? Professionals at TherapieClinic.co.uk suggest that due to its maintenance and cost, Botox anti-wrinkle injections should be done when there are visible wrinkles that need to be reduced. Yes, it can be used as preventive measures, but it might prove to be rather costly and harder to maintain as women get older.

The amount depends on the area of the face that you’ll need to have injected. Botox injections come in “units” (which cost around $9-15 and above) and the number of units depends on how active the muscles are on a certain part of the face. For example, you’ll need about 10 to 20 units for your forehead, which would cost you around $90-$300 (and it may cost more from more specialized and well-known doctors).

If you ask those who have got Botox injections, the average amount per session falls between $200 to $400 and the exact amount would depend on several factors such as location, physician, promotions, etc. You might also encounter doctors who would charge by the area and not by the unit.

When it comes to cost and quality, it would be helpful to conduct prior research and a reference check on the clinic and/or the physician. If they happen to be highly reliable yet they cost more, it would prove to be a great investment as opposed to risking it with cheaper yet shady ones.

Botox Maintenance & Precautionary Measures

You can expect to experience some side effects after you’ve had the injections. Although you can also conduct some preventive measures by being aware of how your skin may react to the injection and just how good your doctor is. Some side effects reported include redness and swelling, pain on the part that’s been injected, as well as some bruising and bleeding.

One of the precautionary measures you can take beforehand is to check if you have an allergic reaction to Botox. Consult with an allergy specialist to help you out. Also, do not take any kind of medication that can thin your blood out such as aspirin, ibuprofen, Excedrin, Vitamin E, ginseng, and so on. In addition to that, also avoid drinking alcohol at least a week before your scheduled injection. For other precautionary measures, it would help to consult your physician to make sure you’re covered.

Is It Worth It?

This question highly depends on each and every woman’s the experience of getting Botox anti-wrinkle injections – and take note that not all Botox experiences are the same.

The bottom line is this is something that you’ve decided you truly want and can commit yourself to – physically, mentally, emotionally, and well, financially. You should also spend the effort and the time to really find a good physician to give you Botox injections without any major complications or problems thereafter. At the end, you’ll see nothing but consistent results and you’ll be well satisfied with how you look. And in this case, Botox will be well worth getting.