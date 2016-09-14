Must have: a choker and the statement earrings

There are two fashion trends currently doing the rounds in the fashion game right now – it being the choker and the statement earring. Both are back in a big way thanks in large part to the fact that simplistic 90s style is back. Think easy to wear slip dresses and tops, teamed with easy to wear denim and white sneakers.

We love this whole effortless going vibe fashion is taking, it makes dressing every day a breeze when you can team a slip top or tee with a pair of jeans, just add a pair of statement earrings and/or a great choker. All the IT girls are wearing them – from stylish celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to the style bloggers like Aimee Song to Nadia Fairfax. Check out some of our favourites below.

The Choker

The choker trend started back in late 2015 and has been an enduring must-have piece since. First spotted on the likes of Gigi and Kendall (who both happened to be wearing one by Aussie designer Natalie Chapman), it has evolved beyond the classic silk/satin strip to a varying array of textures and designs. Mix it up like Gigi by layering your favourites, get a glam one for a Saturday night out or stick with the classic black choker for all occasions. Here are our favourites:

1. Natalie Chapman Choker, 2. MIZUKI Gold pearl choker, 3. Ettik Diamond Suede choker, 4. Breelayne Double Layer Nylon Net choker, 5. Vanessa Mooney The Melodie Necklace choker, 6. Jules Smith Wrap Choker Necklace.

The Statement Earrings

A few years ago we rediscovered the beauty of hoop earrings – they’re now in constant rotation in our jewellery drawer with a pair stashed in our handbag for emergency dress-up occasions. More recently we have loved that fashion has brought back the statement earring – from beautiful metal creations that bring that classic style statement look to the bold drop earrings and fun colourful designs, there is something for everyone. Get some to dress up a little black dress or add some colour to your white shirt/tshirt and jeans look. Here’s some of our favourites.

1. Rachel Zoe Pearl Hoop Earrings, 2. URIBE Beatrix gold-plated agate earrings, 3. Lulu Frost Cosmic Earrings, 4. Oscar de la Renta Bold Crystal Filigree Clip On Earrings, 5. Alexander Wang Mixed Links Earrings, 6. DOLCE & GABBANA drop bee clip-on earrings.

Helen wears a Natalie Chapman choker and Amber Sceats Harley earrings.