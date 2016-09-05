Louis Vuitton launches first fragrance ad campaign with Lea Seydoux

Louis Vuitton is on the brink of launching its first line of fragrances, created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. For its debut perfume campaign, the luxury French fashion house had unveiled a series of photographs shot by Patrick Demarchelier of Lea Seydoux to showcase the fragrances.

Announced back in 2012, the resulting research and development by Vuitton and Belletrud has resulted in the launch of iconic fragrances 7 fragrances: Rose des Vents, Turbulences, Dans la Peau, Apogée, Contre Moi, Matière Noire and Mille Feux.

The campaign perfectly shows off the breezy Rose des Vents to the intoxicating Turbulences, the ecstasy of a first night with Dans la Peau to the mindful immersion in nature with Apogée; from the self-revealing Contre Moi to an exploration of a darker side with Matière Noire and the explosion of the senses with Mille Feux, Louis Vuitton perfumes describe a journey of emotions.

The campaign was shot at Lone Creek Falls in Sabie Town, South Africa. Through Demarchelier’s portraits, the lensman reveals the actress in an expression of great purity.

“Louis Vuitton is about travel, but it’s also about dreams. Its spirit blends adventure, discovery and emotion. I am very honoured to embody this universe.” Léa Seydoux

The campaign will launch this month is various publications worldwide while the fragrances will be avaliable in all Louis Vuitton boutiques around the world for 200 euros for a 100 ml bottle

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton.