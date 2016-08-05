Belstaff x Liv Tyler AW 2016 capsule collection launches

Celebrity and fashion collaborations have become somewhat of a norm these days, but one actress we haven’t seen flaunting her fashion skills is Liv Tyler. The American actress has been working closely with Delphine Ninous, Collection Creative Director at British label Belstaff on her first collection, which is based on classic silhouettes in luxurious natural fibres, emphasising a strong and modern femininity.

“I’d always wanted to create a few timeless classics. Things I have in my closet but wished I designed myself,” says Liv Tyler. “I sought to express strength through the outerwear and leather pieces alongside a more feminine sensual side through the softer materials like silk, and via the more fitted silhouettes of my styles. It’s a celebration of the feminine and masculine rolled into one.”

A perfect fit for Autumn/Winter 2016, the Liv Tyler x Belstaff collection features 13 pieces that include classics like a fine leather jacket with a removable collar, blush pussy-bow blouses and fitted under-the-knee riding boots. A new, more fitted take on the Milford (the coat Belstaff originally created for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock) has been created in three fabrications, while two nylon parkas come with removable shearling gilets. New technical fabrications for Belstaff include a protective coated treatment and water-repellent cotton and a lightweight nylon. Toscana skin has been used to add warmth, textural depth and contrast to the technical detailing.

“I have a preference for clothes that are practical and functional but also very luxurious and elegant. I like being able to throw a look together quickly and feel and look my best. I know what works for me and my body, and I try to stick to that” adds Tyler.

Unfortunately due to being pregnant, Tyler was unable to star in the campaign, which was shot on up and coming model Greta Varlese in Brooklyn’s Red Hook Docks, with eight-month-pregnant Tyler art directing.

Delphine Ninous, Belstaff Collection Creative Director, says: “Working with Liv has not only been fun, but also invigorating. It enabled us to interpret our design point of view and archive through her lens. Her style is unique and personal, and her approach to designing is refreshing as it is unrestricted by previous teachings. Our capsule with Liv is timeless, effortlessly elegant and feminine whilst also embodying the Belstaff spirit of functionality and style”.

The collection is available in Belstaff stores and on Belstaff.com now, with a follow up Spring 17 collection also in the works.